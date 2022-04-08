Filmmaker In Rolling Stones IP Row Wants Labels Sanctioned

By Ivan Moreno (April 8, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A British filmmaker accused of infringing the copyrights for songs by the Rolling Stones and other acts urged a New York federal judge Friday to sanction the record labels suing him, arguing they turned over key ownership documents months too late. Robert "Bob" Kirk Carruthers and his company Coda Publishing Ltd. say in court documents the record labels deliberately waited until filing a motion for summary judgment in September 2021 to include the "chain of title evidence" demonstrating ownership rights. Universal Music Group's UMG Recordings Inc. and publisher ABKCO Music and Records Inc. sued Carruthers in December 2019, saying his documentaries...

