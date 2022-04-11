ICDR Can't Claim Immunity In False Ad Suit, Court Told

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 11, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A woman accusing the American Arbitration Association Inc.'s International Centre for Dispute Resolution of false advertising after it prematurely terminated her arbitration over a real estate investment in Cuba urged a New York federal court not to dismiss her case, arguing that the institution doesn't have immunity. In a brief filed Friday, Marcia Schorr, who is represented in all proceedings by her son David Schorr, countered the ICDR's argument for arbitral immunity, saying that while this is a "unique" situation in case law, the arbitrator's decision to administratively terminate the case does not constitute an "arbitral award" and thus does not...

