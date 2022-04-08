Soccer Promoter Says Co-Founder Flouted Noncompete

By Max Jaeger (April 8, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross' international soccer promotion company Relevent Sports has accused a co-founder of violating a noncompete clause by trying to steal away business relationships with preeminent European soccer clubs worth hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue. Charlie Stillitano left Relevent last year after taking a significant pay cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic's chilling effect on pro sports, and a restrictive covenant barred him from competing with Relevent or soliciting any of its clients or business partners for one year, according to Relevent's complaint filed in New York federal court on Thursday. "Since departing Relevent on May...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS