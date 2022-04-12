Ford Can't Escape Class Suit Over Trucks' Faulty Brakes

By Mike Curley (April 12, 2022, 2:12 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge won't let Ford Motor Co. notch an early win in a class action alleging it sold F-150 trucks with faulty brakes, saying there's evidence that it was aware of the alleged defect earlier than it contends and that it knew that a 2016 fix didn't resolve the issue. In a 43-page order filed on Friday, U.S. District Judge Gershwin A. Drain found that Ford's bid for summary judgment ignores its own engineer's testimony admitting that the 2016 recall was not a permanent solution, and therefore, the automaker can't argue that the repairs offered during that recall mean...

