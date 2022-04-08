Ex-Yankee Stadium Worker Sues Over NYC Vax Rule Carveout

By Rachel Scharf (April 8, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A former Yankee Stadium waitress filed a proposed class action Friday challenging Mayor Eric Adams' recent decision to lift New York City's COVID-19 vaccination mandate for local athletes and entertainers but not other public and private sector workers who've been fired for refusing the shot. Virginia W. Alleyne's New York state court petition takes issue with Adams' March 24 executive order carving out exemptions to his predecessor Bill de Blasio's jab mandate for all employees of indoor commercial establishments. The new order has notably allowed unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to retake the court at the Barclays Center. Alleyne, who...

