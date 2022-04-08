MatlinPatterson And Creditors Clash On Fund Liquidation

By Rick Archer (April 8, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- MatlinPatterson has hit back against a bid by foreign creditors to convert its Chapter 11 case into a Chapter 7, telling a New York bankruptcy judge Friday the fact a distressed company investment fund was intended to be liquidated is not a good enough reason to grant the request. At a virtual hearing, the litigation creditors told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones that a conversion from Chapter 11 bankruptcy to a Chapter 7 liquidation is appropriate because the fund isn't undergoing rehabilitation but rather seeking to wind down and pay its investors, while MatlinPatterson said clearing the litigation claims and allowing...

