Exec Admits DaVita No-Poach Deal In 'Painful' Testimony

By Cara Salvatore (April 8, 2022, 10:32 PM EDT) -- The co-founder of a radiology company told a Denver federal jury Friday he agreed to hobble his company's recruiting from dialysis chain DaVita, even while acknowledging he remained close with the chain's indicted former CEO and calling his testimony "personally painful." Radiology Partners co-founder and CEO Richard Whitney was called by the U.S. government Friday in its prosecution of DaVita and its former CEO Kent Thiry for striking allegedly anti-competitive no-poach agreements with three companies, including Whitney's, that employed DaVita alumni. Asked directly if he agreed "to compete with DaVita for employees less forcefully than you otherwise would have," Whitney told...

