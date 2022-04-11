Damon Dash Owes 'Dear Frank' Producers $805K In IP Suit

By Adam Lidgett (April 11, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A federal court has officially entered a more than $805,000 judgment against Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Damon Dash in a suit accusing him of wrongly claiming he owned the copyright for the 2019 film "Dear Frank." U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger's Friday judgment followed a jury verdict against Dash in a suit from Muddy Water Pictures LLC and Josh Webber, who directed the movie. The judgment solidified a jury's verdict from late March and said Muddy Water Pictures is the sole owner of the movie. Additionally, the judgment said Dash owed money to the plaintiffs for copyright and defamation damages. The...

