9th Circ. Gives Salesforce Workers Another Shot At 401(k) Suit

By Abby Wargo (April 8, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday revived a proposed class action brought by Salesforce.com Inc. employees alleging the company mismanaged their $2 billion 401(k) plan, saying the workers had made a solid case that the company flouted its financial responsibilities. A three-judge panel reversed a California federal court's dismissal of the case, ruling that the workers had made plausible claims that the online payment services provider violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. "Accepting the allegations in the first amended complaint as true, as we must, plaintiffs have stated a plausible claim that defendants imprudently failed to select lower-cost share classes or...

