Publix Can't Probe Financial Ties Of Morgan Injury Attys, Docs

By Y. Peter Kang (April 8, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court ruled Friday that Publix cannot obtain information regarding possible financial ties an auto crash injury plaintiff's attorneys at Morgan & Morgan had with physicians who treated their client, saying the circumstances do not warrant granting the grocery chain an accelerated review of a discovery order. A three-judge Fifth District Court of Appeal panel issued a per curiam opinion rejecting Publix Super Markets Inc.'s petition for certiorari review challenging an Orange County Circuit Court's discovery order in a suit accusing a Publix driver of negligently causing an auto collision that injured plaintiff Tania Molina. Publix had wanted to...

