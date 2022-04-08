Ex-State Dept. Worker Who Took Bribe Gets Year In Prison

By Pete Brush (April 8, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced a former State Department engineer to a year in prison Friday after she admitted taking a $60,000 bribe from a construction company owner who is awaiting trial for an alleged $100 million government contract fraud. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff also hit defendant May Salehi, 66, with a $500,000 fine, ordered her to forfeit $60,000 and directed her to surrender to custody on May 24. "The crime was a very serious one. It's one not easily detected," Judge Rakoff said. Salehi copped to a conspiracy charge last year, admitting that she accepted $60,000 from Montage...

