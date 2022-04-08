Riot Blockchain Shakes Pump-And-Dump Claims, Again

By Elise Hansen (April 8, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Blockchain company Riot Blockchain and its executives once again dodged claims they orchestrated a pump-and-dump of Riot Blockchain's shares, after a New Jersey federal judge dismissed the case Friday. U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi dismissed claims of misleading investors and failing to report key insider transactions, claims that had been spearheaded by lead plaintiff Stanley Golovac. This is the investors' second shot at getting their claims through, after their case was initially dismissed in April 2020. As with the first dismissal, Golovac and the investors will get a chance to file their claims again. The investors said the company and...

