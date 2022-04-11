Feds Call Workers' Comp Law Discriminatory At High Court

By Grace Dixon (April 11, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to invalidate a Washington workers' compensation law that presumes federal contractors' illnesses at a nuclear remediation site are occupation-related, arguing that the state law discriminates against the federal government. The push comes amid the federal government's bid to upend the Ninth Circuit's finding that a federal law carves out protections for state workers' compensation laws, such as Washington House Bill 1723, from a constitutional principle barring state and federal governments from interfering with each other's operations. The federal carveout only protects state workers' compensation laws that apply an evenhanded approach, the...

