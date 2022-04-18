Latest Song Copyright Rulings Clarify What's Protectable

By Gerald Sauer (April 18, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Songwriters are breathing a sigh of relief following recent copyright infringement decisions. In the April 7 Sheeran v. Chokri decision, the High Court of Justice of England and Wales ruled in favor of musician Ed Sheeran over his 2017 hit track "Shape of You."[1] Other lawsuits, including Hall v. Swift, against Taylor Swift, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California,[2] are awaiting trial, but the Sheeran verdict could help turn the tide against what Sheeran has described as a "culture" of making "baseless claims" of plagiarism against songwriters that are "damaging" the industry. The U.K. verdict comes...

