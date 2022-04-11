US Tells 11th Circ. To Toss Suit Over Toxic Marine Base Water

By Carolina Bolado (April 11, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The federal government has told the Eleventh Circuit not to revive a suit by residents over past exposure to contaminated drinking water at the Camp Lejeune military base in North Carolina, arguing that the trial court correctly applied Eleventh Circuit precedent when it ruled that North Carolina law applied and dismissed the suit. In a brief filed Friday, the government said plaintiffs in another suit over water contamination at Camp Lejeune, a U.S. Marine Corps base in Jacksonville, had tried unsuccessfully to do what the plaintiffs in this case were attempting to do: skirt application of North Carolina law. But this...

