Iraqi Telecom Gets $3 Million Fraud Award OK'd

By Caleb Symons (April 11, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- An Iraqi telecommunications firm is slated to receive $3 million from the Intercontinental Bank of Lebanon, which arbitrators found last year had defrauded the telecom company, after a New York federal judge said Friday the bank is unlikely to get that sum overturned. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote ordered IBL to cough up the award — covering Iraq Telecom Ltd.'s legal fees in their arbitration case — because, she said, the Beirut-based bank "has not acted with alacrity" to vacate that decision in Lebanon. IBL also agreed Friday to maintain at least $28 million in its U.S. bank accounts, according to...

