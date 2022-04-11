Walgreens Execs Saw Profit In Opioid Crisis, Fla. Jury Told

By Emily Field (April 11, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Walgreens executives viewed the opioid crisis not as a public health emergency but as an opportunity to make money off of addictive drugs and treatments for addiction, an attorney representing the state of Florida told jurors Monday. Jim Webster of Kellogg Hansen Todd Figel & Frederick PLLC said Walgreens was the "last line of defense" in preventing opioid abuse. But instead of scrutinizing suspicious prescriptions for the powerful painkillers, Walgreens filled millions of them, Webster said in opening statements during the first day of trial in the state's suit over the opioid crisis in Pasco County Circuit Court. "When the opioid...

