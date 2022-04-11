Tech Co. Fights Claim That Captive Panel Saved CEO's Clout

By Jeff Montgomery (April 11, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- An attorney for multinational marketing media tech company The Trade Desk told a Delaware vice chancellor Monday that stockholders failed to support class claims that a director committee was in a controlling stockholder's thrall when it backed a deal that allegedly preserved the controller's voting clout. Brad D. Sorrels of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, counsel to Trade Desk founder, CEO and controller Jeff Green, told Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti during dismissal arguments there was no evidence that a special board committee was laboring under a "controlled mindset" when it recommended a proxy vote on charter changes that delayed a...

