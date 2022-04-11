'Audacity' Of 'Varsity Blues' Couple's Cheating Merits 8 Weeks

By Chris Villani (April 11, 2022, 1:46 PM EDT) -- A California couple who once complained about cheating at their son's high school deserve eight weeks in prison for having the "audacity" to pay the "Varsity Blues" ringleader to help their other son cheat on his college entrance exam, prosecutors said Sunday. Amy and Gregory Colburn, who pled guilty in December just ahead of a scheduled trial in Boston federal court, entered into an agreement with the government to serve an eight-week prison term, pay a fine of $12,500 each, and perform 100 hours of community service each. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton can either accept or reject the deals when...

