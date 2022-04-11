Google Says Online Puppy Sales Scam Harms Its Reputation

By Craig Clough (April 11, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Google filed a lawsuit Monday in California federal court against a man who's allegedly using Google services in a scheme to sell puppies that customers never receive, saying he's breaching Google's terms of service and harming its reputation in the process. A man in Cameroon is being sued by Google in California federal court for allegedly using Gmail and other Google services to operate a non-delivery scam offering puppies for sale. (Court Documents) The defendant, Nche Noel Ntse of Cameroon, is taking advantage of an increase in online shopping and a surge in puppy sales during the COVID-19 pandemic to prey...

