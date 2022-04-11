Smithfield To Pay $42M In Pork Price-Fixing Deal With Eateries

By Lauren Berg (April 11, 2022, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A group of restaurants asked a Minnesota federal judge Friday to greenlight a $42 million settlement they have reached with Smithfield Foods in multidistrict litigation over alleged anti-competitive behavior in the pork industry. Smithfield agreed to pay $42 million to commercial and institutional indirect buyer plaintiffs and will offer its cooperation in the prosecution of claims against the remaining defendants — including Hormel Foods Corp. and Tyson Foods — in the sprawling litigation, according to the motion for preliminary approval. The deal covers all entities that "indirectly bought pork from the defendants or co-conspirators or their respective subsidiaries or affiliates in...

