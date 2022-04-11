Del. Justices Back $20M Claim Right For Nixed NJ Bridge Job

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (April 11, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A split Delaware Supreme Court on Monday backed a $20 million victory for a demolition company's former owners in a dispute over a New Jersey bridge job, ruling they gave timely notice to the company's new owners that a claim might be forthcoming. The justices affirmed a chancery court's ruling that North American Leasing Inc. and its affiliates must indemnify NASDI Holdings LLC and Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Corp. for losses incurred after the demolition company, NASDI LLC, terminated a subcontract for work on the Bayonne Bridge. Great Lakes and NASDI Holdings — NASDI LLC's former owners — sought indemnification from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS