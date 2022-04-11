Former EBay Execs Must Face Cyberstalking Case In Boston

By Brian Dowling (April 11, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge said Monday that Massachusetts is the proper venue for a criminal case alleging two former eBay Inc. security executives led a cyberstalking campaign targeting a blogging couple, refusing to throw out some charges. U.S District Judge Patti B. Saris rejected bids by Jim Baugh and David Harville to trim five counts from the indictment because the witness tampering and records-destruction charges can't be properly brought in Massachusetts — thousands of miles away from California, where the defendants say the alleged conduct occurred. The duo, as the e-commerce giant's top security officials, are accused of launching a campaign of...

