Day Trader Admits Role In Disney, T-Mobile Fake-Rumor Ploy

By Katryna Perera (April 11, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A Florida day trader has pleaded guilty to being involved in a yearslong scheme that circulated false rumors about publicly traded companies to drive up the price of the stock and allow the scheme coordinators to profit off its sales, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC announced in a statement Monday that it had filed and resolved a civil suit against Anthony Salandra. The commission also said Salandra had pleaded guilty to criminal charges he was hit with on Monday by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia. The SEC said in its press...

