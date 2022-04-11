Feds Say Holmes' Conviction In Theranos Trial Should Stand

By Dave Simpson (April 11, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors have urged a California federal judge to deny a bid for acquittal from former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, arguing that the evidence presented at her criminal fraud trial "overwhelmingly" supported a jury's January conviction on four counts. The prosecutors on Friday sought to squash an oral, nonbriefed motion for acquittal, which Holmes first levied at the close of the government's case-in-chief in November. According to the government, the court gave Holmes until March 4 to file a written motion, but she never made a filing. "The evidence admitted at trial unquestionably proved beyond a reasonable doubt that defendant Holmes knowingly...

