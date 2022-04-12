Autodialer Suits 1 Year After High Court's TCPA Ruling

By Michael Daly and Marsha Indych (April 12, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court settled the circuit split over the definition of an automatic telephone dialing system, or ATDS, in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Its April 2021 decision in Facebook Inc. v. Duguid — written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor and joined by every justice except for Justice Samuel Alito, who still concurred in the outcome — held that "a necessary feature of an [ATDS] ... is the capacity to use a random or sequential number generator to either store or produce phone numbers to be called."[1] That holding should have made most ATDS claims untenable, as most...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS