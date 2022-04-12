Ex-Caltrans Manager Pleads Guilty To Bid-Rigging, Bribery

By Craig Clough (April 12, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A former employee of California's transportation agency has pled guilty to engaging in a bid-rigging and bribery scheme that he undertook to ensure that certain companies he conspired with would be rewarded with millions in government contracts, according to a plea agreement filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California. Choon Foo "Keith" Yong, a former contract manager at the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, along with two unnamed contractors and others, engaged in the conspiracy from 2015 to 2019 to "suppress and eliminate" competition by rigging government contract bids, according to the agreement on Monday, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS