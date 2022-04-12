Calculating Overpayments In False Ad Class Actions

By Sushrut Jain (April 12, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Over the past decade there has been a notable increase in the number of class actions brought against manufacturers of food and consumer packaged goods, specifically with respect to allegations of false claims in advertising and product labeling. In such cases, plaintiffs typically allege that consumers were harmed because they paid higher prices than they would have paid had they possessed complete information. Plaintiffs experts have frequently proposed conjoint survey analysis as a method that can be used to determine the price premium consumers allegedly paid as a result of the false claims. Based on the theory that a product is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS