J&J Unit Trims Mesh False Ad Loss To $302M On Appeal

By Hailey Konnath (April 12, 2022, 12:05 AM EDT) -- A California appellate court on Monday declined to toss a lower court's finding that Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc. misled consumers about the true risks of its pelvic mesh products, trimming $42 million from the judgment but leaving the company on the hook for $302 million in civil penalties. California's Fourth Appellate District largely upheld a San Diego Superior Court's 2020 finding and initially $344 million penalty, taking issue with only one portion of the court's decision regarding the company's oral marketing communications. The San Diego court had held that Ethicon made deceptive statements in one-on-one conversations with doctors, but...

