Calif. Appeals Court Says Uber Can't Arbitrate PAGA Claims

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 12, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Uber cannot force a former driver to arbitrate his worker-misclassification lawsuit or even the initial question of whether he is an employee entitled to bring a representative claim under California's Private Attorneys General Act, a state appeals court said Monday. Plaintiff Erik Adolph, a former driver for Uber's meal delivery service, UberEats, sued the company in Orange County Superior Court in 2019, claiming it misclassified employees as independent contractors. He later amended his complaint to seek civil penalties against Uber under PAGA. Uber urged the trial court to send the matter to arbitration, pointing to a provision in the contract that...

