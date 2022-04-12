Real Estate Rumors: Morningstar, A&E, Leon Medical Centers

By Andrew McIntyre (April 12, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- An entity managed by Morningstar Properties executives has purchased a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, self-storage facility for $28.98 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 421 NW First Ave. and 125 NW Fourth St., neighboring facilities that have a combined 135,679 square feet of space, and the seller is an entity managed by Restaurant People's CEO Tim Petrillo, according to the report. A&E Real Estate has reached a deal to buy a South Brooklyn multifamily portfolio for approximately $250 million, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS