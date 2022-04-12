MLB Wants Minor League Living Conditions Out Of Wage Trial

By Ivan Moreno (April 12, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball and its teams want to prohibit minor leaguers from talking about their claimed poor living conditions at an upcoming California wage trial, arguing Monday that the evidence is irrelevant and could unfairly sway jurors. The defendants' filing was part of a flurry of motions by each side to determine what evidence jurors will hear when trial begins June 1. The suit, filed in 2014, claims minor leaguers were paid as little as $1,100 a month during a five-month season and little or nothing for postseason and off-season work that's considered mandatory. MLB argued Monday that the minor leaguers'...

