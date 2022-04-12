Texas Panel Won't End Facebook Sex Trafficking Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (April 12, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Following a trip to the Texas high court last year, a suit accusing Facebook of facilitating the sex trafficking of minors was allowed to proceed after an intermediate appellate panel found Tuesday that Texas has jurisdiction over the case, given the company's business activities there. A three-judge panel for the Fourteenth Court of Appeals denied a bid from Facebook to escape a lawsuit brought by a Jane Doe plaintiff alleging the social media company provided an unrestricted platform for predators to exploit and extort children and recruit them into the sex trade. The suit and two other, similar cases were reviewed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS