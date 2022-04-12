Stossel's Facebook Defamation Suit Meets Skeptical Judge

By Dorothy Atkins (April 12, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge appeared open Tuesday to tossing television presenter John Stossel's lawsuit that accuses Facebook of defaming him by flagging his videos for allegedly containing factual inaccuracies, saying Facebook's fact-check seems akin to professors debating in an academic symposium, which is "classically protected speech." During a two-hour hearing held via Zoom, U.S. Magistrate Judge Virginia K. DeMarchi told Stossel's attorney, Krista L. Baughman of Dhillon Law Group Inc., that Facebook's fact-checking video labels remind her of a symposium in which authors may criticize each other's opinion on certain topics. "Those kinds of things seem to me [to be] …...

