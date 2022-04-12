7th Circ. Won't Revive Theater's COVID-19 Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (April 12, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina movie theater chain isn't entitled to coverage for its pandemic losses, a Seventh Circuit panel of judges ruled, saying the chain didn't make any allegations that would have distinguished its suit from that of other doomed virus coverage cases. The appellate panel said Monday that its December decision against an Illinois dental practice barred a finding that would have given East Coast Entertainment of Durham's suit against Houston Casualty Co. a second chance. The panel said East Coast failed to allege that the virus physically altered its property, a coverage requirement. The Seventh Circuit ruled that a North...

