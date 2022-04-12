​​​​​​​Wash. Has New Logic To End High Court Workers' Comp. Case

By Daniel Wilson (April 12, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Washington state has again urged the U.S. Supreme Court to rule moot a case over a state workers' compensation law covering contractors' illnesses at a nuclear remediation site that the federal government says is unconstitutional, saying the law clearly no longer applies. The disputed state law, H.B. 1723, had been fully superseded by the recent amended S.B. 5890, which applies retroactively to related claims, so there is nothing left to be addressed by the high court, Washington argued in a letter on Monday. H.B. 1723 had mandated that state courts presume certain illnesses contracted by workers participating in cleanup efforts at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS