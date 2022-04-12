​​​​​​​Facebook, Gibson Dunn Fight Sanctions Bid In Privacy MDL

By Lauren Berg (April 12, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms' Facebook and its counsel at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP told a California federal judge Monday there's no reason they should face sanctions in multidistrict litigation over the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal, contesting social media users' accusations that they've been dodging discovery. The users claim in their sanctions request that Facebook and its attorneys have disobeyed discovery orders and dragged their feet in providing information, but the social media giant hit back in its opposition response, saying nothing in the record supports those accusations. Facebook said it has complied with all orders and that the users are the...

