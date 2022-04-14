5 Ways To Help Small Businesses Enter Gov't Procurement

By Christine Reynolds and Maya Desai (April 14, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- In March, the Bipartisan Policy Center and the Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s 10,000 Small Businesses Voices team published a joint report on post-pandemic small business growth. The report identifies government contracting as one of four key areas in which the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated long-standing challenges for small businesses, and describes the remarkable resilience of the small business community in the face of unprecedented challenges. The team's research, findings and recommendations provide valuable insight into the current state of affairs for small business government contractors. And, with an eye to helping these companies recover from the pandemic, the report offers various...

