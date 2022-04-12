Northrop Grumman Agrees To $35M Cleanup Deal With Navy

By Hailey Konnath (April 12, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Northrop Grumman Corp. has agreed to pay the U.S. $35 million to resolve litigation over environmental cleanup of a former U.S. Navy site in Bethpage, New York, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The DOJ said the money compensates the federal government for some of what it has spent cleaning up the former Naval Weapon Industrial Reserve Plant and adjacent facilities as well as settlements the government has reached with local water districts. The government outlined the settlement terms in a proposed consent judgment filed in New York federal court, the same day the government filed a complaint against Northrop Grumman....

