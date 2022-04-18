Post-Arb. Claims May Face Challenges After High Court Ruling

By Teresa Reuter and Jason Marsico (April 18, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Parties seeking to confirm or overturn an arbitration award in court may find themselves doing so in state court more frequently after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last month in Badgerow v. Walters.[1] In a case arising from an employment dispute, the court held that a federal court faced with an application to confirm or vacate an award pursuant to the Federal Arbitration Act may not look through to the underlying dispute to decide whether it has jurisdiction over the application. The practical effect of the decision is that a party trying to confirm or vacate an arbitration award will often...

