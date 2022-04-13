Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Burger King Sued Over Chemicals In Whopper Packaging

By Lauren Berg (April 12, 2022, 11:35 PM EDT) -- Burger King's Whopper is "unfit for human consumption" because the burger's packaging contains chemicals that can cause cancers, thyroid disorders and other illnesses, despite the fast food giant's assurances that its product is safe, according to a proposed class action filed Monday in California federal court.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are synthetic chemicals known to be harmful to both the environment and humans — causing cancer, liver damage, fertility issues and other diseases — and they have been found in Burger King's food packaging, according to the complaint filed by Azman Hussain.

But the fast food giant doesn't tell...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!