Burger King Sued Over Chemicals In Whopper Packaging

By Lauren Berg (April 12, 2022, 11:35 PM EDT) -- Burger King's Whopper is "unfit for human consumption" because the burger's packaging contains chemicals that can cause cancers, thyroid disorders and other illnesses, despite the fast food giant's assurances that its product is safe, according to a proposed class action filed Monday in California federal court. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are synthetic chemicals known to be harmful to both the environment and humans — causing cancer, liver damage, fertility issues and other diseases — and they have been found in Burger King's food packaging, according to the complaint filed by Azman Hussain. But the fast food giant doesn't tell...

