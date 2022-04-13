7th Circ. Leery Of Letting States Step Into Public Charge Fight

By Lauraann Wood (April 13, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit seemed unconvinced Wednesday that it should unsettle the dust in a dispute over a Trump-era public charge rule that the Biden administration has already begun redrafting by letting a group of Republican-led states enter the fray. A three-judge appellate panel told the states during oral argument that it did not understand why it should let them intervene in Cook County, Illinois' lawsuit to defend the Trump-era rule because their arguments against the U.S. Department of Human Services' swift abandonment of the policy seem better suited for a separate lawsuit under the Administrative Procedure Act. "The real complaint...

