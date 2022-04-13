United Airlines Retirees Look To Consolidate ERISA Suits

By Emily Brill (April 13, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- United Airlines retirees who allege they were pressured to end their careers during the pandemic but barred from receiving the company's best benefits package have asked a California federal judge to consolidate two proposed class actions accusing the airline of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Merging the two suits would bring accusations by retired flight attendants from Colorado and New Jersey, payroll department and ground transportation employees from California, and a customer service representative from Texas under the same roof before an Illinois federal judge, the retirees said in their motion Tuesday. The retirees said United steered older employees...

