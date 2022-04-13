DOI Insists It Has Authority To Cancel Solenex Oil Lease

By Joyce Hanson (April 13, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The federal government has insisted that it has the authority to cancel an oil and gas lease in Montana, telling a D.C. federal court that Solenex LLC has misinterpreted a key U.S. Supreme Court decision in seeking to bring the case to an end. The U.S. Department of the Interior told the court Tuesday that the high court recognized in 1963 the DOI secretary's statutory authority to administratively cancel leases based on pre-lease failure to comply with federal law, and none of Solenex's "last-ditch" efforts to undercut that authority succeed in its December motion for summary judgment. According to the DOI,...

