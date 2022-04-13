Balwani Jury Can See Theranos' Failed Deals With Military

By Dorothy Atkins (April 13, 2022, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge presiding over Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's criminal fraud trial refused Wednesday to exclude evidence that Theranos played up its deals with the U.S. military, which ultimately went nowhere, finding that the evidence is "inextricably entwined" with the overall alleged scheme. During a hearing before trial began, Balwani's counsel, Amy Walsh of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, argued that U.S. District Judge Edward Davila should prohibit federal prosecutors from mentioning communications among former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, former Theranos project manager Daniel Edlin and U.S. Department of Defense officials. The defense attorney argued that the government never charged Balwani,...

