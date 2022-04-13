3 Firms Serve Up Rockpoint's Investment In Margaritaville

By Charlie Innis (April 13, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Real estate private equity firm Rockpoint has partnered with Margaritaville through a strategic investment in order to help grow the Jimmy Buffett-inspired lifestyle brand, with help from Gibson Dunn, King & Spalding and Greenberg Traurig, the hospitality company said Wednesday. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP advised Rockpoint Group LLC, while King & Spalding LLP and Greenberg Traurig LLP steered Margaritaville Enterprises LLC. Rockpoint affiliates made a common equity investment in the Orlando, Florida-based hospitality empire as part of a recapitalization of certain minority investors, Margaritaville said. The companies did not disclose the deal's value or other transaction terms. Tom Gilbane, a...

