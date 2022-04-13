Uber Can't Speed Away From Feds' ADA Wait Fee Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 13, 2022, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Uber can't ditch a government suit claiming a "wait-time" fee imposed by the ride-service discriminates against disabled passengers who take more time to board a vehicle, a California federal judge ruled on Wednesday, saying he needs to know more about how the penalty is applied. Ruling from the bench after oral arguments, U.S. District Judge William Alsup also set a Nov. 7 trial date for the case. "I feel like I need a lot more facts to be able to tell ... which side this falls on," the judge said, calling the pleadings in the government's complaint "bare bones." Uber charges...

