Calif. Judge OKs VR Theme Park's $45M Broken Deal Award

By Joyce Hanson (April 14, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has upheld a $45 million arbitral award against an entertainment developer's would-be partner after their joint venture to create immersive "Westworld"-style virtual reality theme parks went sour. U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin's Tuesday order granted Los Angeles-based Immersive Management Holdings LLC's petition to confirm its final award issued in an arbitration before JAMS against Indigo Dragon Group (UK) Ltd., saying Indigo Dragon must pay Immersive $45 million. Judge Olguin also ordered Indigo Dragon to pay Immersive $130,900 in legal fees and costs, although Indigo Dragon has failed to respond to Immersive's Nov. 11 petition. According to...

