Netflix, Hulu Poised To Cut Cord On Calif. City's Video Fees

By Craig Clough (April 13, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Netflix and Hulu neared another victory Wednesday against the California city of Lancaster, which is trying to collect video service fees from them, after a state court judge issued a tentative ruling that the streamers don't operate infrastructure on public rights of way. Before a remote hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Yvette M. Palazuelos issued the tentative ruling that, if made final, would sustain the internet streaming companies' demurrer motions to the city of Lancaster's putative class action that seeks to impose video service fees. The judge already struck down the lawsuit once before, although she had allowed Lancaster to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS