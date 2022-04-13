11th Circ. Says Fed. Law Shields Car Dealership In Crash Suit

By Linda Chiem (April 13, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Wednesday that a federal law shielding car dealers from liability for harm caused by vehicles they rented or leased allows a North Carolina dealership to escape a lawsuit over a 2015 accident involving a loaner vehicle it provided to a customer. A three-judge panel affirmed a Florida district court's February 2021 decision granting summary judgment to Randy Marion Chevrolet Buick Cadillac LLC in a suit brought by Cindy Thayer. Thayer had sued the dealership, seeking to hold it vicariously liable for a September 2015 collision in Florida involving a loaner vehicle it provided to Samuel Pope after...

